Director Olivia Wilde fired Shia LaBeouf from 'Don't Worry Darling'

Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): American actor Shia LaBeouf was originally set to star in director Olivia Wilde's new film 'Don't Worry Darling'. However, it has been revealed that he got fired from the project by the film's director and was later replaced by Harry Styles back in September.

According to E! News, in the light of FKA Twigs's lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, new details have come to light, as to why Shia was replaced from 'Don't Worry Darling'. The film's director Olivia Wilde had actually fired Shia LaBeouf from the project which also stars Dakota Johnson, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine.



Earlier it was speculated that LaBeouf left the movie citing scheduling conflicts, but even before filming could begin, Shia was let go from the project by Wilde owing to his display of poor behavior and clash with the cast and crew. As per E! News, a source said that people associated with the movie, including the director Olivia Wilde had found Shia to be off-putting.

This news comes just a couple of weeks after Wilde had voiced her support for the singer-songwriter, FKA twigs, who filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend LaBeouf on December 11 for alleged sexual battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In the weeks since Shia has been accused of abuse, LaBeouf's name has also been scrubbed off from the streaming service Netflix's awards website. (ANI)

