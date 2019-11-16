Disney announces release dates of five new Marvel films and 'The Last Duel'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): All you Marvel fans mark your calendars as Disney has revealed the release dates of five new yet-untitled projects and Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' along with the new date of 'The King's Man'.

The five untitled Marvel films are set for a release on October 7, 2022; February 17, 2023; May 5, 2023; July 28, 2023, and November 3, 2023.

If there is no change in the plan, four Marvel films will be hitting theatres in 2022, and four in 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Scott's feature 'The Last Duel' starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver is set for a limited release on December 25 next year and will get a wide release on January 8 the following year.

The film is set in 14th century France and will narrate the story of a man who goes to war and returns to discover a friend of his has raped his wife.

'The King's Man' will open in theatres later than scheduled on September 18 next year. Earlier, it was slated to release on February 14, 2020.

It is set in the early 1990s featuring wartime and devastation. It is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Harris Dickinson, Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton among others. (ANI)

