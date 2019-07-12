Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce

Disney cancels Cameron Boyce's 'Descendants 3' premiere

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Following the death of Cameron Boyce, Disney announced the cancellation of the red carpet premiere of 'Descendants 3' and will honour the actor by donating to non-profit, that the late actor was involved in.
"We're proud to be part of Cameron Boyce's legacy by showcasing his talents on screen, but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for 'Descendants 3' (scheduled for July 22) and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed," a statement from Disney Channel said according to Fox News.
Disney will also take permission from the late actor's family for dedicating the telecast of the musical fantasy franchise, in which he played the role of Cruella de Vil's son, Carlos, in his memory, reported Fox News.
The death of the actor was confirmed by the family on Saturday night. Boyce died in his sleep after suffering a seizure. He was only 20-years-old when he passed away.
On Monday, Victor thanked his son's fans on Twitter, writing, "I'm overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received."
"I can't thank you guys enough," Victor added.
The official cause of death of Cameron has yet to be determined following an autopsy that was performed on Monday.
He was "found unresponsive in his home" on Saturday afternoon and pronounced dead on the scene after authorities were called, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:59 IST

Holland Taylor joins cast of 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): American actor Holland Taylor has joined the cast of the multi-starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' and will play the role of The Great Leader, the most powerful person in the universe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:05 IST

Seth Rogen jokes about singing with Beyonce, says "must be big...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Actor Seth Rogen, who is known for his hilarious responses and witty comebacks, joked about singing with Beyonce for the upcoming film 'The Long King' and said that it "must be a big deal for her."

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 16:38 IST

Olivia Culpo opens up about struggle with depression

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Adding to the list of celebrities who have opened up about their struggles with depression is American model Olivia Culpo.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 16:33 IST

Probe in fraud case against Sonakshi to continue after reviewing...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): After Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the allegations levelled against her by an organiser, accusing the actor of accepting payment for an event she did not attend, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak stated that they have received documents fr

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:55 IST

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde blessed with baby girl!

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Actor Sameera Reddy on Friday welcomed a baby girl!

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:32 IST

Jenelle Evans wanted publicity, husband to not face animal...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): The Columbus County Sheriff's office has announced that Jenelle Evans' husband who allegedly killed their dog, Nugget, will not face any animal cruelty charges and added that Evans' filed the report for "publicity".

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:19 IST

Poorna Jagannathan joins Mindy Kaling's Netflix comedy's cast

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Mindy Kaling has called Poorna Jagannathan on board to join the cast of her upcoming Netflix wedding comedy film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:18 IST

Haven't been on a date for 35 years, reveals Diane Keaton

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Veteran Hollywood actor Diane Keaton recently opened up about her dating life and said that she had not gone on a single date for 35 years!

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:02 IST

Alia Bhatt records song for 'Sadak 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Actress Alia Bhatt who is all set to kick start the second schedule of Mahesh Bhatt directorial 'Sadak 2', recorded the scratch version for a song which will feature in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:44 IST

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to cheating allegations levelled against her

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): "Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man," Sonakshi Sinha tweeted in response to the allegations levelled against her by an event organiser, accusing the actor of accepting payment for an event she did not attend.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:25 IST

Cardi B lashes out at Jermaine Dupri for 'strippers rapping' comment

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B lashed out at Jermaine Dupri for his recent comments on a show calling female rappers "strippers rapping".

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:58 IST

R. Kelly arrested on child pornography, other federal charges

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Singer R. Kelly, who has been indicted on state charges of aggravated sexual assault and abuse, on Thursday was arrested on charges related to child pornography and other federal crimes.

Read More
iocl