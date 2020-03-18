Disney delays 'Black Widow' release amid coronavirus outbreak

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 18 (ANI): Following the delay of several Hollywood movies and events, Disney has now pushed back the release date of 'Black Widow' amid growing concerns of coronavirus.

The much anticipated Marvel flick was supposed to hit the big screens on April 30 in India, and May 1 in the US.

The Scarlett Johansson's starrer superhero movie has been pushed to an undetermined future date, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

Helmed by Cate Shortland 'Black Widow' is the latest studio release to be pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Universal studio has also moved the ninth 'Fast & Furious' film from May this year to April 2021, while Paramount studio pushed ahead of the release of 'A Quiet Place Part II' just eight days before its scheduled release.

Johansson has played Black Widow, a major role in seven Marvel movies, tracking her evolution from morally dubious Russian assassin to a world-saving Avenger.

The upcoming film depicts the life events of Natasha Romanoff during the time between the film narratives of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2018). (ANI)

