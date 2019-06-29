Director Jeff Nichols
Director Jeff Nichols

Disney halts Fox's 'Alien Nation' remake

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Disney studio has decided to put a brake on Fox's remake of 1988 science-fiction thriller 'Alien nation'.
Fox signed director Jeff Nichols to helm and write the project in 2016. Idris Elba, Andy Serkis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Sonoya Mizuno were signed to star in the film, reported Variety.
The 'Alien Nation' is being put on hold rather than being put into turnaround after Disney completed its USD 71.3 billion acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox's film and television assets.
Disney closed down the Fox 2000 label in March and ditched Fox's motion-capture picture 'Mouse Guard' a few weeks before the start of production.
Set in Los Angeles, the original 'Alien Nation' is about an enslaved alien race, the Newcomers, landed in the Mojave Desert. James Caan portrayed a police officer partnered with an alien, essayed by Mandy Patinkin.
Produced by Gale Anne Hurd and Richard Kobritz, 'Alien Nation' was a moderate success with a USD 25 million gross. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:41 IST

Jennifer Lopez is all set for her upcoming tour

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is ready to rock her upcoming tour, which will commence on her birthday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:41 IST

Katharine McPhee, David Foster exchange vows in London

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): After announcing their engagement nearly a year ago, American actress Katharine McPhee and Canadian musician David Foster tied the knots on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:34 IST

Elton John responds to Vladimir Putin's LGBTQ rights comment...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Following the censorship on 'Rocketman', singer Elton John released a statement responding to Russian president Vladimir Putin's interview published in the Financial Times.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 09:05 IST

Mark Wahlberg to replace Chris Evans in Antoine Fuqua's 'Infinite'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actor Mark Wahlberg may replace Chris Evan in Antoine Fuqua's directorial 'Infinite'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 08:54 IST

Melissa McCarthy may play Ursula in Disney's 'Little Mermaid'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actress Melissa McCarthy may play the sea witch Ursula in the live-action adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid' by Disney studio.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:49 IST

'Yesterday' off to decent opening at the box office

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Himesh Patel-starrer 'Yesterday' had a decent start at the box office on the first day of its release.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:58 IST

Liam Hemsworth to star in untitled action thriller series

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Actor Liam Hemsworth is all set to star in an untitled action thriller.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:54 IST

Manish Malhotra shares anecdote of meeting Michael Jackson

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): A tad late, fashion designer Manish Malhotra recalled late pop icon Michael Jackson on his 10th death anniversary and shared an anecdote of his catch-up with the king of pop.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:36 IST

SRK's daughter Suhana graduates with award for 'exceptional...

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan graduated from Ardingly College, England with an award for "exceptional contribution to drama" and Gauri couldn't be more proud!

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:36 IST

Breaks my heart that Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't remember her role...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Days after Tom Holland revealed that Gwyneth Paltrow was a part of his 2018 film 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', he joked that it still upsets him that the latter doesn't remember her role in the film!

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:25 IST

Ed Sheeran's latest track 'Beautiful People' out now

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Ed Sheeran dropped the latest track 'Beautiful People' from his upcoming music album 'No. 6 Collaborations Projects'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:03 IST

Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler hospitalised

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has been hospitalised in Los Angeles after a possible suicide attempt.

Read More
iocl