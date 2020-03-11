Disney Plus goes live today before official launch

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 11 (ANI): Disney Plus on Wednesday went live in India, ahead of its official launch date -- March 29.

According to Variety, Uday Shankar, president of the Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and chairman for Star and Disney India, is expected to reveal further details at an event in Mumbai.

Besides, the content is also available in the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

This is available for various series such as 'Free Solo', 'The Lion King' and 'Star Wars Rebels', 'Avengers: Endgame', 'A Bug's Life', 'DuckTales', 'Kim Possible', 'Captain America: Civil War'.

Disney's existing Indian streamer Hotstar app has been rebranded as Disney Plus Hotstar on Android and iOS. On Wednesday, Marvel, National Geographic and Disney Originals became available to stream on the platform.

These include 'The Mandalorian', 'Diary of a Future President', 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum,' 'Dumbo,' 'The Avengers', 'One Day at Disney' and 'High School Musical: The Musical - The Series'. (ANI)

