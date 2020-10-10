Disney to feature its theme park rides in 'Space Mountain'

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): Expanding its horizon of films about its theme park rides, Disney is working on a live-action 'Space Mountain' movie as part of its latest effort.

According to Variety, 'Space Mountain, an indoor roller coaster set in outer space, was launched at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida in 1975 after the Matterhorn bobsled ride at Disneyland.

The rise was an immediate success and followed by installations at Disneyland in 1977 and three other Disney theme parks.



The studio has tapped Joby Harold to write the script and produce with spouse Tory Tunnell with their banner Safehouse Pictures. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will accompany Tunnell to produce the project.

Disney confirmed the project on Friday, a few weeks after announcing yet another live-action movie 'Haunted Mansion', as per Variety.

The studio has been displaying the Disneyland attraction in their films including 2002 family comedy 'Country Bears', 'Jungle Cruise'. (ANI)

