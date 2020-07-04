Disney to not release 4K Version of 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 3 (ANI): Weeks after revealing that the 4K version of its 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' will be a part of UK cinemas' reopening, Disney on Friday announced that it is rolling back the release of the film.

According to Variety, the film will still be screened in UK cinemas, but it will be a standard 2K version of the 1980 film.

The scrapping of the 4K release of the film is being viewed as a breaking down of talks of the filmmaker with the exhibitors.

The 4K edition of the film has been made available only on the Disney studio's streaming platform Disney Plus and via Blu-ray. It was released on the platform earlier in March. (ANI)

