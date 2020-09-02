Disney's 'Mulan' set to hit Chinese theatres on September 11

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Disney's 'Mulan' has finally locked down its high-stakes China release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will open in the Middle Kingdom on September 11, an exhibitor with knowledge of the situation told the outlet.

'Mulan' is among a handful of Hollywood tentpoles that have seen their spring and summer release dates delayed several times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent theatre closures.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in early August, Disney revealed a surprise decision to release the film over its Disney+ streaming service on September 4 in the U.S. and other select markets for a premium fee of USD 29.99.

That decision makes China the largest and most lucrative market that will get to see the tentpole in cinemas as originally intended.

The film was originally expected to hit Chinese theatres in the US on March 27 but was subsequently delayed three more times.

Niki Caro directed the live-action adaptation that stars Liu Yifei as Mulan, a young Chinese woman who disguises herself as a man to spare her elderly father from military service. (ANI)

