'Divergent' star Theo James to lead 'The Gentlemen' TV series

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): 'Divergent' star Theo James will play the lead in the Netflix original series that will be the sequel to the Guy Ritchie movie 'The Gentlemen.'

In the movie, Matthew McConaughey plays Mickey Pearson, an American who lives in England and runs a sizable marijuana operation that is hidden on the properties of cash-strapped British nobility, as per the reports of Variety.

James will play Eddie in the one-hour drama series, Variety has heard from sources. Eddie inherits his father's estate only to find out it is a part of Pearson's business.



Ritchie will act as writer, director, and executive producer on the series in addition to directing, writing the screenplay, and producing the movie. Ritchie and Matthew Read co-wrote the pilot, which Read will executive produce under Moonage Pictures. Executive producers on the programme will include Bill Block, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies, who also produced the movie and wrote the script with Guy Ritchie. The executive producing team will also include Marc Helwig of Miramax Television and Will Gould of Moonage. The studio is Miramax TV, according to Variety.

As per the reports of Variety, in 2019, 'The Gentlemen' was published. The cast also featured Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Henry Golding, and Colin Farrell in addition to McConaughey. With a reported budget of $22 million, it turned out to be a box office hit, earning slightly over $115 million.

James' most recent TV appearances are 'Sanditon' and 'The Time Traveler's Wife' on HBO. He also makes an appearance in 'The White Lotus' in HBO's second season. He is most recognised for his roles in the 'Divergent' saga and two 'Underworld' movies. Additionally, he has appeared in movies like 'How It Ends' and 'Mr. Malcolm's List.' (ANI)

