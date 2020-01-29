DJ Khaled shares first picture of his newborn son Aalam

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 29 (ANI): American DJ Khaled has shared the first picture of his newborn son -- Aalam.

Khaled previously revealed his newborn son's name after winning the best rap/sung performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The photo was shared on Khaled's Instagram that included his older son Asahd enjoying bedtime with brother, who is lying next time to him, swaddled in blankets.



"BROTHERS ! ASAHD ! And AALAM ! Jan 20 . 2020 Time 11 : 42 pm. AALAM 8 ponds 4 ounces WE THE BEST ! MORE LOVE MORE BLESSINGS !," read the caption of the post.

On January 20, Khaled disclosed his son's birth by posting a series of pictures.


