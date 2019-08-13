Djimon Hounsou joins cast of 'A Quiet Place' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): 'Shazam!' actor Djimon Hounsou has replaced Brian Tyree Henry to join the cast of 'A Quiet Place' sequel.

Hounsou has been placed opposite Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Milicent Simmons and Cillian Murphy in the forthcoming horror movie, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The sequel is written and directed by John Krasinski who is returning to direct the spin-off

The upcoming film follows the story of an isolated family of four that must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. Krasinski is also directing and writing the upcoming sequel.

The film went on floors earlier last month and Krasinski announced the same on Twitter as she posted a picture of the shoot's first clapperboard.

Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay are bankrolling the film which has been scheduled to hit the big screens on May 15, 2020.

The first instalment was released on April 6 last year with Krasinski directing and also starring in the film. The film proved to be a hit registering over USD 340 million at the global box office. (ANI)

