DL Hughley to star, produce sitcom based on his life

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Comedian-actor DL Hughley is developing a sitcom at Fox that will be based on his own life.

As per Variety, Hughley will star in the untitled multi-cam comedy in addition to serving as executive producer, writer, and co-creator.

Owen Smith is the other co-creator as well as a writer and executive producer. Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached.



In the show, unfiltered, unapologetic, and opinionated radio host DL Hughley is free at work but under siege at home as he navigates life as a husband and father to an LGBTQ+ daughter, a son on the autism spectrum whose white girlfriend lives with them, and another daughter who can't leave his credit card alone.

According to Variety, along with Hughley and Smith, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky of 3 Arts will also executive produce, as will Sheila Ducksworth, the president of the NAACP/CBS Studios joint partnership. The NAACP and CBS Studios will produce along with 3 Arts and Fox Entertainment.

Hughley is best known for his work as a standup comedian but has starred in multiple television shows throughout his career. Most notably, he led the cast of the ABC (and later UPN) sitcom 'The Hughleys' for four seasons. He also starred in shows like 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip' and 'Heartbeat'. He most recently hosted the TV One talk show 'The D.L. Hughley Show' and has hosted multiple radio shows. (ANI)

