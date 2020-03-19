Docaviv- Israeli documentary festival postponed due to COVID-19

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 19 (ANI): Isreal city's respected documentary festival 'Docaviv' scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv is the latest international film event to be forced to shift dates due to the spread of coronavirus.

The festival was due to run May 21 to 30, but will now tentatively switched to September 3 to 12.

According to Deadline, Docaviv's Artistic Director Karin Rywkind Segal said, "Given the obstacles the world is facing during this time, we feel there is no other choice than to postpone this year's festival. The health and safety of our audiences, filmmakers, staff, volunteers, and supporters is of the utmost importance."

She further added that despite the disappointment, they are pleased to announce the tentative dates for the festival.

Rywkind Segal further added, "In optimistic anticipation of better days ahead, Docaviv 2020 will be held September 3 - 12. We aim to move forward not with panic or sadness, but with hope for the future. Our team is working around the clock to review, reschedule, and reinvent."

Screening more than 130 local and international documentaries, the Docaviv is the largest film festival in the city of Tel Aviv. The event has been an Academy Award-qualify documentary film festival since 2018.

The Oscar-nominated 'Honeyland' was named the Best International Film, in the 2019 fest. This year will mark its 22nd edition. (ANI)

