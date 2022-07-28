'Doctor Who' star Bernard Cribbins passes away at 93

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Bernard Cribbins, a cherished actor for "Doctor Who" and the narrator of the popular British children's programme "The Wombles" from the 1970s, has passed away at the age of 93.

Variety confirmed Cribbins' death with his agent on Thursday.

According to Variety, in his seven-decade acting career, Cribbins made remarkable appearances in the renowned "Doctor Who" television series for the BBC. In the 1966 movie "Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.," Cribbins played the Doctor's sidekick Tom Campbell. Later, he made a comeback to appear in the revived TV series as Wilfrid Mott, Donna's grandfather and actor Catherine Tate's character. From 2007 to 2010, Cribbins performed as Mott.

"Doctor Who" showrunner Russel T. Davies posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to the veteran actor, saying, "I love this man. I love him."

"He knew everyone! He'd talk about the Beatles and David Niven, and how he once sat on the stairs at a party impersonating bird calls with T H White. Then he'd add, 'I said to Ashley Banjo last week...' He loved being in Doctor Who. He said, 'Children are calling me grandad in the street!' His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie's, were on Bernard. He'd turned up with a suitcase full of props, just in case, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor."



Cribbins is also well-known elsewhere, especially among generations of British children, as Albert Perks, the station porter from the timeless 1970 movie "The Railway Children."

In a statement provided to Variety, Cribbins' agent emphasised the actor's roles in the "Carry On" series, the novelty song "Right Said Fred" from 1962, and "Fawlty Towers," where he played a combative hotel guest.

"He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in 'Doctor Who' and the CBeebies series 'Old Jack's Boat,'" said Cribbins' agent. "Bernard's contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him."

Cribbins' recent work included a couple of 2022 podcasts: "Dr. Who & The Daleks: The Official Story of the Films" and "The Jungle Book: The Mowgli Stories."

At the British Academy Children's Awards in 2009, the actor was given a Special Award. His former "Doctor Who" co-star Tate gave the award. In the Queen's 2011 Birthday Honors list, Cribbins was later named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contributions to drama.

Gill, Cribbins' wife of 66 years, passed away in 2021. (ANI)

