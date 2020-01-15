Documentary on Hillary Clinton to be played at Berlin Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): The Berlin Film Festival on Tuesday announced that Nanette Burstein's documentary 'Hillary' based on the life of former First Lady of US, Hillary Clinton">Hillary Clinton has been selected to play in the Berlinale Special section.

According to Variety magazine, other films that have been selected to be played at the event include Johnny Depp, starrer 'Minamata' and Agnieszka Holland's 'Charlatan'.

Besides, these three films, the organisers of the event have also selected two documentary features - Johann Johannsson's 'Last and First Men' and Jia Zhang-ke's 'Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue'.

These five films will join Matteo Garrone 'Pinocchio' at the Berlinale Special which was selected last month for the event. (ANI)

