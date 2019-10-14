'Dolittle' Trailer: Robert Downey Jr embarks on an adventure with animals

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): After charming the Box Office with Marvel Cinematic Universe Film (MCU) 'Avenger's: Endgame' actor Robert Downey Jr is back to impress fans with his upcoming film 'DOlittle.

A trailer of the film was released on Sunday.

Downey Jr. is setting sail with some furry friends in the first trailer for "Dolittle," reimagining of the classic story about a man who could speak to animals.

"We have no choice but to embark on this perilous journey," he can be heard saying in the trailer.

In the trailer, Downey Jr. takes the center stage as he embarks on an adventurous journey to save the young Queen of England. Later, when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures, reported Entertainment Weekly magazine.

Along the way, he encounters a host of perils, including a ferocious tiger who calls him lunch, backed up by his animal friends -- a gorilla, an ostrich and an octopus to name a few.

The film underwent several changes in the recent months where the Universal Pictures renamed the flick 'Dolittle' in place of its original title 'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.' The date of the film's release was also pushed forward from April 12 this year to January 17, 2020.

Director Stephen Gaghan, better known for his darker film 'traffic,' has helmed the project with Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Susan Downey, the film's producers. The flick also features an ensemble star cast that includes Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen in addition to voice actors Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer, and Kumail Nanjiani.

On Sunday, the actor shared the poster of the upcoming adventure fantasy.

While fans are used to seeing the 'Iron Man' actor surrounded by a number of superheroes in 'Marvel' movie posters, 'Dolittle's' poster features Downey Jr. with many furry animals around him.

The recently released poster shows Downey Jr. surrounded by a whole host of furry friends, including a fox, polar bear, parrot, gorilla, ostrich, giraffe, and more. The tagline, reads, "He's just not a people person," which rightly sets the tone for the film's subject.

The film is executive produced by Downey Jr., Sarah Bradshaw and Zachary Roth. (ANI)

