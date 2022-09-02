Dominic Monaghan says he was "devastated" after split from 'Lost' co-star Evangeline Lilly

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): 'Lord of the Rings' actor Dominic Monaghan dove into details about his past relationship with 'Lost' co-star Evangeline Lilly on an episode of Anna Faris' "Unqualified" podcast.

According to Fox News, in the television series 'Lost,' Monaghan played Charlie Pace and Lilly played Kate Austen. From 2004 through 2007, the co-stars were in a relationship.

"I've only really got my heart broken once in my life," Monaghan shared with Faris. "I was dating an actress on 'Lost' called Evangeline Lilly, who, you know, has gone on to have a name all of her own."



Following "Lost," Lilly starred as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp in many Marvel films opposite Paul Rudd, including "Ant-Man," "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and "Avengers: Endgame." She also appeared in the films "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" and "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" as Tauriel. "I don't really know how she would explain the narrative, but from my point of view, it was probably the first time in my life that I was all in," Monaghan said about their relationship.

The actor stated that, while Lilly did cheat, it was ultimately his alcohol consumption and partying that contributed to the breakup. "Even though I would get my work done and at that point, I was a very committed actor to 'Lost,' I would only consider it a weekend if I was drunk out of my mind on a Friday and Saturday night. I thought that was normal," Monaghan said. "I think she was looking around to see what else was an option," he added. "Unfortunately, there was a bit of a crossover which was upsetting for me, and it exploded in my face in an awful way."

Prior to Monaghan's podcast appearance, neither party revealed much about the cheating scandal or their breakup. Monaghan did respond to a tweet about the alleged adultery in 2013. The tweet read, "Evangeline looked unreal in 'The Hobbit,' man oh man" to which Monaghan responded "Nah. I don't date cheaters."

Even more so, Monaghan explained to Faris how he discovered that she was having an extramarital affair. While they were still filming their TV show together, he was informed by a third party. "To say I was devastated is an understatement," he said. "I had to be told by a third party like, 'You do realize that she's with this guy,' when we were together. And I was like, 'Wait, what?' And this person was like, 'Yeah.'"

Despite the fact that being in the circumstance and dealing with the set rumours were not easy for Monaghan, he did discuss how the incident gave him the drive he needed to turn his life around. Monaghan still looks at the relationship as a positive experience in his life. (ANI)

