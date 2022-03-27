Donald Glover reveals Ryan Gosling almost guest-starred in season 3 of 'Atlanta'

Washington [US], March 27 (ANI): Washington [US], March 27 (ANI): Donald Glover has revealed that Hollywood star Ryan Gosling would have guest-starred on the third season of 'Atlanta' however, the plans didn't go through.

The show has had a history of several guest stars with folks like Migos, Katt Williams, and Michael Vick appearing.

Recently, during an interview with People Magazine, Glover detailed how he approached the Oscar-nominated actor, and the reason he couldn't participate.



"I was so bummed because the part was so great for him. He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn't work out," Glover said.

It doesn't come much of as a surprise that Gosling had to turn down the offer because the actor has a busy schedule all packed up ahead of him with films like including The Gray Man, Wolfman, Barbie, among others.

'Atlanta' season 3, which launched on March 24, features 10-episodes and marks the first time Atlanta will be available for in-season streaming on Hulu. (ANI)

