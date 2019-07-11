Donald Glover says working with 'powerhouse' Beyonce a 'big deal'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): American actor Donald Glover knows what it is like to work with 'powerhouse' pop-singer Beyonce and called it a "big deal."

"You know you don't get to work with people like that often. This is like a powerhouse that they can't even make anymore," Variety quoted the actor as saying at the star-studded World Premiere of 'The Lion King'.

Glover who has lent his voice to Simba's character said that working with the pop queen 'was a big deal'. Beyonce will be heard as the voice behind Simba's bae Nala.

Adding to the praises of the 'Crazy in Love' singer, Glover went on saying, "They're not gonna make a Beyonce again so I'd just listen to her. Listen to what she did."

At the premier, Glover also described how he bagged the role of Simba.

"[Jon Favreau and I] were on set together actually, and he took me to the side and said 'Hey...' And I thought he was gonna ask me to like sign something for his son or something because I heard his son was a fan. And he was like, 'Would you want to be Simba?'" he said.

Glover expressed that it was hard for him to believe and thought that Favreau was 'joking'.

"And I really did think he was joking. I was like, 'What are you talking about?' I didn't even know they were making 'Lion King.' It was a big, big deal," he added.

The highly-anticipated movie directed by Jon Favreau will hit the theatres on July 19.

The cast ensemble of the film also includes James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, and Alfre Woodard.

Beyonce, on Wednesday, treated fans with a new song 'Spirit' from the film. 'Spirit,' which also holds chances of being considered for Academy Awards is part of an album named 'The Lion King: The Gift' that the 'Halo' singer is producing and performing herself along with the other artists, reported Fox News.

The collection is also a companion to the main 'Lion King' soundtrack, which compromises mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original. (ANI)

