Donald Glover supports Halle Bailey amid 'Little Mermaid' casting backlash

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Joining a string of celebrities who defended Bailey amid 'Little Mermaid' casting, Donald Glover supported Halle Bailey after a number of critics claimed a black woman should not play princess Ariel in the film.

"I thought that was so special," Glover told E! News on Tuesday at 'The Lion King premiere'.

"We were just watching that film and I'm like, that's such a great story but I'm just like, I dunno, I just hope that she's like having fun and don't let anybody make you feel the opposite of how you want to feel. It's a very special role and you earned it, so I hope you're listening," he said.

On casting Bailey, director Rob Marshall said that apart from Bailey having a "glorious singing voice," she also "possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance" that are the "intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role." (ANI)

