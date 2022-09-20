'Don't Look Up' director Adam McKay pledges to donate USD 4M toward climate emergency fund

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): Filmmaker Adam McKay, who directed the disaster-inspired apocalyptic political satire 'Don't Look Up' has taken another public step in the fight against climate change.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Tuesday, McKay announced that he has pledged USD 4 million to the Climate Emergency Fund, which gives out grants to environmental activists.

The outlet has reported that a long-time activist himself, this is McKay's largest donation ever, on any issue, as well as the largest personal donation in Climate Emergency Fund history.



He has also joined the board of directors of the Climate Emergency Fund, where he will help support strategic decision-making and fundraising.

In a statement, McKay said, "The Climate Emergency Fund is unique in their commitment to funding civil, non-violent, disruptive activism. We are past time for politeness, past time for baby steps. I am proud to support their efforts and call on others to join me in doing everything we can to stave off the rapidly worsening impact of the climate crisis."

The filmmaker's donation will allow Climate Emergency Fund to continue its support of the disruptive-action protests in the U.S. and beyond, investing in groups that are dedicated to spurring elected leaders into taking immediate action to avert climate disaster.

Directed by McKay, 'Don't Look Up', which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett among others, is an allegorical movie that is a satire on climate change.

The film centrally revolves around the story of two astronomers who discover that a comet is approaching Earth which would lead to the total destruction of life. They are on a mission to warn a narcissistic U.S. president and her son, as well as a pair of jaded news anchors that the Earth is about to get shattered by this comet. (ANI)

