'Dopesick' star Michael Keaton bags his first ever Emmy award for lead actor in a limited series

Los Angeles [US], September 13 (ANI): Actor Michael Keaton on Tuesday bagged his first Emmy award for lead actor in a limited or anthology series for his role in the Hulu drama series 'Dopesick'.

In the eight-episode drama miniseries about the rise and fall of the opioid crisis, Keaton played the role of Dr. Samuel Finnix.

'Dopesick', which took a closer look at Purdue Pharma, the company that promoted OxyContin, was a personal one for the actor, whose nephew died from a drug overdose. This show was Keaton's first TV show.



During his award acceptance speech, the actor called out his "doubters" over the years, saying, "Over the years we've all been through a lot of tough times. There have been some doubters. I've had some doubters. You know what? We're cool. But I also had those people for all these years when times were rough who were the true believers."

As per Deadline, in 2016, Keaton's nephew, Michael, died after a drug addiction battle. The actor had previously said that losing his nephew influenced his decision to work in 'Dopesick', a limited series adaptation of Beth Macy's book of the same name.

With this Emmy win, Keaton has trumped against Colin Firth for HBO Max's 'The Staircase', Andrew Garfield for FX's 'Under the Banner of Heaven', Oscar Isaac for HBO's 'Scenes From a Marriage' and Himesh Patel for HBO Max's 'Station Eleven'.


