Dove Cameron recalls shocking moment when she heard of Cameron Boyce's death

Washington D.C. [USA], August 1 (ANI): Actor Dove Cameron will always hold a special place in her heart for 'Descendants' co-star Cameron Boyce who passed away last month.

In an interview with 'Seventeen,' the 23-year-old star recalled the emotional rollercoaster she experienced after Boyce's sudden and tragic death at the age of 20, reported People.

Dove Cameron explained, "When I heard about Cameron, I had just woken up early in a London hotel room to the sound of my phone ringing off the hook."

She continued, "I was nervous about why I could be getting so many texts and calls, so I only looked at my mother's text. I knew she would be the gentlest, and the most concise, whatever it was."

"It explained what had happened and I immediately phoned Boo Boo [Stewart], who had already called me twice, we just sobbed without speaking. If there was a word stronger than devastated that could describe the depth of the pain that I was feeling, I would use it," she lamented.

Before the Disney Channel stars forged a good friendship on the sets of 'Descendants', Dove was impressed by Boyce's personality during his time on 'Jessie' which he starred in from 2011 to 2015, reported People.

The 20-year-old died in sleep "due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition," Fox News had reported citing ABC News. (ANI)

