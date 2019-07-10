Dove Cameron and Cameron Boyce
Dove Cameron remembers her 'Descendants' co-star Cameron Boyce

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 17:33 IST

New Delhi (India), July 10 (ANI): Actor Dove Cameron broke silence over the death of his 'Descendants' co-star Cameron Boyce.
The actor posted an emotional video which consisted of six parts on Instagram, where she can be seen reading a note which she wrote for the late Disney Channel actor, whom she referred as an "earth angel."
The video which she posted for paying tribute to Boyce began with an explanation that it took three long days to speak out what her co-actors sudden demise means to her.
"I felt really weird about posting about Cameron on social media because I felt really emotional and private and intimate and social media is the opposite of that. I just couldn't quite reconcile the two or make them fit so I didn't know what I was going to do," she shared in the black-and-white video.
"I've decided that the only way to get through it right now is to be expressive and connective. The last 72 hours have felt like two weeks, and I've spent them trying to make my thoughts and feelings into words and communicate about anything I'm feeling," she continued, before revealing her open letter.
"I've been unsuccessful in thinking about trying to summarize something where there are no adequate words in the English language. I've been mostly quiet or expressive through crying. I've never stuttered and unable to speak before these last few days. My system is still in shock, my brain is still foggy and full of holes," Cameron explained of her grief. The Disney star further went on to express her condolences to her beloved co-star's family.
"You are all I can think about. My heart aches for you, I'm broken for you. I have close to nothing left, which tells me some small percentage about how you must be feeling," she said.
Moving further she continued by narrating ho special he was for him by recalling specific moments from friendship.
"Cameron was one of my favourite people alive in the world. Though I know that's not unique to me, Cameron was magic -- an earth angel. Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns," she said.
By mentioning him as one of the most talented person she ever met, Cameron bid her final goodbye to Boyce.
"Goodbye my dear, dear friend and brother. You leave behind a colossal wake, a profound chasm that can never be filled, but you also leave millions and millions of deeply impacted, hope-filled and loved-filled human beings who are who they are because of you and how you spent your brief 20 years on this Earth," she said.
"What a gift you were; you turned the world on its head. We can all only hope to be half the human that you were and you deserved so much more time ... I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you, and I'm all the better for knowing you," Cameron concluded.
The 20-year-old died in sleep "due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition," Fox News reported citing ABC News. (ANI)

