Dove Cameron shares her tattoo stories

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Dove Cameron discussed in-depth the tattoos she has on her body. She also divulged the reason behind getting inked and the significance every tattoo holds.

In an interview, the 23-year-old actor shared, while some were out of impulse, when she was young and others were to commemorate milestones in her life or to honor her family, reported Refinery29 as cited by E!Online.

Cameron's tattoos are zodiac sign symbols, animals, quotes and sayings and all hold a special place in her heart but one of those is of her ex.

The 'Descendants' star told the publication that her first tattoo is of the Capricorn zodiac sign when she was only 14-years-old. The actor said, "When people say I am 'turning bad,' I just remind them I got my first tattoo when I was 14."

Cameron recalled, "My best friend made friends with this guy who had a tattoo gun. He told us he'd been practicing on oranges and was ready."

Four years back, Cameron got a tattoo of her ex and American actor Ryan McCartan for her 18th birthday. While she didn't get his name tattooed on herself or anything crazy, Cameron got her ex's zodiac sign too.

While recalling her first tattoo experience, she said, "It's my ex Ryan McCartan's sign, and the exact mirror placement on my other hip from my first tattoo."

Years later after they broke up, she realized that her mom always thought it was because I played twins on 'Liv and Maddie.' So I said, 'Well, f*** it, now it is!'" (ANI)

