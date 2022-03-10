'Drake and Josh' actor Josh Peck joins cast of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Actor Josh Peck of 'Drake and Josh' fame has been added to the sprawling cast of World War II epic 'Oppenheimer', the upcoming biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer which filmmaker Christopher Nolan is helming.

According to Variety, Pech will be portraying Kenneth Bainbridge, the scientist who was involved in the Manhattan Project, under which nuclear weapons were developed during the second world war.



He will be joining cast member Cillian Murphy, who is portraying the titular role of the famed theoretical physicist whose contribution led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

Other actors for the film include Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, David Dastmalchian and David Rysdahl.

'Oppenheimer', based on Kai Bird's 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer', has been set to release on July 21, 2023, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

