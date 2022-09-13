Drew Barrymore gets emotional during reunion with ex Justin Long

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): Hollywood star Drew Barrymore and her ex Justin Long recently had a tearful reunion during the season three premiere of 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

According to E! News, during the reunion, she immediately broke down in tears saying, "I will always love you so much. You were so important to me. I really am, I'm really grateful." Barrymore and Long dated from 2007 to 2010.

The talk show host continued, "I feel like we've been through so much together too. When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, 'You know, I've really grown up Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated."



Nodding his head vigorously, Long replied, "You were the best." With Barrymore calling their relationship "hella-fun," the duo continued to reflect on their memories.

"We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together; we would break up. It was chaos, it was hella fun," she said. The 'House of Darkness' actor agreed, saying, "Fun chaos--well yeah, most hedonism is fun."

As per E! News, the couple ultimately split for good in 2010. Long has been dating 'Blue Crush' actor Kate Bosworth, since 2021. Meanwhile, Barrymore is mom to daughters Olive and Frankie, who she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman. (ANI)

