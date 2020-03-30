Drew Barrymore praises ex-beau Justin Long in sweet appreciation post

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 30 (ANI): It seems like it's all love between American actor Drew Barrymore and her ex-boyfriend Justin Long.

According to E!News 45-year-old Barrymore and Long dated on-and-off over a decade ago. The stars, who acted together in 'He's Just Not That Into You', rekindled their romance on the sets of 'Going the Distance' in 2010. And in the same year, Long accompanied Barrymore to the Golden Globe Awards but not long after that, they called it quits for good.

However, there is no bad blood between the two even after a decade. In fact, there only seems to be fondness and respect.

On Instagram, Paper Magazine shared an appreciation post in honour of the actor. The outlet wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of the actor. "Might get fired for this but. F**k it. Justin Long appreciation post."

"Your [sic] not wrong! He's great," Barrymore commented on the post.



Long replied to the comment by the '50 First Dates' star, "ah what do YOU know?! I feel like I'm on an episode of This Is Your Life #HipMillenialReference texting you a great photo booth pic I just found during my quarantine clean!"

The 'Jeepers Creepers' actor also thanked Paper Magazine for showing him, love. He wrote,"Whoa! This was such a nice unexpected thing to read (I'm afraid to read the comments though haha). THANK YOU. Really. #PaperMagAppreciationComment!"

Recently, in September 2018, a source to E!News shared that they both are single and spending time together, "That is all for now," the insider shared at the time.

The source further shared that Barrymore has a fondness Long and he has always been in her life even if they weren't a couple. (ANI)

