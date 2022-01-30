Drew Barrymore shares decade old throwback pictures with Tom Holland

Washington [US], January 30 (ANI): Actor Drew Barrymore took a trip down memory lane and shared pictures on social media from the time when she first met Tom Holland a decade ago.

According to People Magazine, Barrymore, 46, has extended her love and support for Holland's career during several past events.

Her recent Instagram post included a photo of the two in what appears to be a restaurant, as well as a second shot where she can be seen pointing to the distance with one hand as she grabs Holland's arm with another.

"Tom Holland I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you," the '50 First Dates' star began the caption of her post. "I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!"

Barrymore continued her message by listing off Holland's recent achievements, both personal and professional, noting: "There is nothing you can't and won't do!"



"I didn't know there was a record of this pic! It was like every time I see you, I remember this moment and now i have record of it too!" she added. "I send you and your lady the very best! As always, I am cheering you on!!!!!!"



Back in December, Barrymore mentioned Holland, 25, and the support she has for him while hosting an episode of her eponymous talk show series, 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.

As part of her 'Drew's News' segment, Barrymore and Ross Mathews chatted about Holland's comments surrounding his height as compared to his 'Spider-Man' costar, Zendaya.

In reference to a press appearance that Holland and Zendaya, 25, made last year where the pair discussed their heights, Barrymore commended the two for breaking "old stigmas that are still hanging around" surrounding women being taller than men. (ANI)

