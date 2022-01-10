'Drive My Car' wins Best non-English Motion Picture at Golden Globes

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Japanese drama 'Drive My Car' has been declared as the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture at the 79th Golden Globe Awards on Monday.

"Congratulations to all the nominees and an extra special congratulations to Drive My Car on the #GoldenGlobe for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture," a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globe.



Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 'Drive My Car' revolves around the relationship between an ageing actor and his chauffeur. The film was recently named Best Film of 2021 by the National Society of Film Critics.

Coming back to Golden Globe 2022, the winners are being announced on the website and as well as Golden Globes' official social media handles.

Also, various media organisations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Media have boycotted the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization. (ANI)

