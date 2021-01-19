Dua Lipa clears out pregnancy rumours

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Dua Lipa sparked speculation regarding pregnancy after she shared a post with a baby bottle, angel and sparkle emojis. But later during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', the singer cleared out the pregnancy rumours.

According to E! News, the 25-year-old singer during the Monday (local time) episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' recalled how a recent Instagram post had sparked pregnancy rumours about her.

While appearing on the show Dua reiterated "I am not pregnant, Not pregnant."



It all started last week when Lipa posted side-by-side photos of her modelling a green ensemble and captioned the snapshots with a series of emojis. It was these small symbols, rather than her outfit of the day, that got the netizens talking.

While the "Don't Start Now" star quickly deleted the caption on Instagram, she forgot to remove it from her Twitter.

As per E! News, in addition to shutting down the rumours, she talked about her recent Grammy nominations and the time she interviewed Gwen Stefani while filling in for Kimmel as a host. As fans may recall, Lipa accidentally referred to Blake Shelton as Stefani's husband during the chat. But just a few months later, the country music singer proposed to the No Doubt artist. (ANI)

