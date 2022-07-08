'Dungeon beds' to 'butt plugs'- Designer of 'sex-rooms' spills details about kinky client requests

Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): Spanking benches, potty chairs, butt plugs and more...interior designer Melanie Rose, who is hosting Netflix's new series 'How to Build a Sex Room' has shared some of the unusual requests she has got from clients to design dream sex rooms in their homes.

"Dungeon beds ... St. Andrew's crosses, spanking benches, stockades. Numerous amounts of vibrators and dildos and butt plugs and c-k rings, it's a wide gamut, it's all across the board," Rose is quoted in Page Six, just ahead of the premiere of her show.

The English-born designer, had been working as an interior designer for 20 years before one of her clients inquired about a sex room.

"I thought, 'Why not?" Always wanted to change the perception of sex rooms, which are often thought to be "dirty and disgusting." "They can be beautiful, they can be luxurious and they can be high end," Ross says in the piece in Page Six.

In the series 'How to Build a Sex Room' which will premiere on Netflix on July 8. From a secret rock and roll dungeon to a next-level spa, designer Melanie Rose dreams up erotic renovations for couples.



Rose talks to couples about their sex lives and fantasies and then build them their own dream sex rooms in their homes.







"I need them to be open to me and explain to me about their own personal sex lives... sex together or if it's including other people." "So I really need to find out what their sex life is like if there's any problems or what they want to have a sex room for. Do they want it as an experience? Do they want it as maybe a fantasy room? So, you know, I get into the nitty-gritty questions," according to Page Six.

The interior designer is hoping that her upcoming series will encourage couples to be open about their desires to their partners. She emphasises that you don't need a separate room to have a better sex life.

Rose advises couples to "Have a conversation about what you want in your sex life and how you want to improve it and start (with) very little by perhaps bringing adult toys into the bedroom." "I think that's one of the big things. Sticking points for me is that people are like, 'No, no, no, my sex life is perfect. I don't need a sex toy in my room,' because they feel that it's shameful and they feel that they're going to be judged. No, we've been given beautiful bodies to go out and experiment with some toys."

"It's okay to talk about sex. If you want a sex room, go ahead. And, you know, look, if you want to be sexual don't be ashamed by saying that."

"If you want to try new things, new experiences, new fantasies ... Again, don't be ashamed to try to talk about it," she added. (ANI)

