Dwayne Johnson and DC Comics' 'Black Adam' adds Sarah Shahi

Washington [US], October 14 (ANI): American actor Sarah Shahi has joined Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in New Line/DC's upcoming superhero film 'Black Adam.'

Shahi will play a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in the fictional nation of Kahndaq. Previously, the producers announced that Aldis Hodge has been cast as 'Hawkman' and Noah Centineo as 'Atom Smasher' -both members of DC's Justice Society, reported Variety.

Currently, Shahi is shooting the Netflix series 'Sex/Life.' Her credits include the Showtime series 'City on a Hill,' 'The Rookie,' 'Reverie,' 'Person of Interest,' 'The L Word' and 'Fairly Legal.'



Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise,' will direct 'Black Adam.' Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo, along with executive producer Scott Sheldon.

Johnson has been attached to play the anti-hero for several years. 'Black Adam' is a spinoff from Warner Bros. and New Line's 'Shazam!' starring Zachary Levy, which grossed USD 365 million worldwide last year.

Variety reported thatWarner Bros. had announced 'Black Adam's' release date for December 22, 2021, but recently took it off the release calendar and has not yet dated the movie. (ANI)



