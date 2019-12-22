Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart get into Christmas spirit

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 22 (ANI): Christmas is around the corner and the 'Jumanji' co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart got into the festive spirit.

Promoting 'Jumanji', Dwayne Johnson posted a video on Instagram in which he was decked up in Elf costume while Kevin Hart dressed as Santa.

The Rock and the comedian Kevin, are visibly excited with their movie 'Jumanji: The Next Level' that hit the theatres last week and has ruled the Indian Box office with over Rs 24 crore collection in the first weekend itself.

Taking the excitement a notch higher, The Rock made the moviegoers happy on Sunday and posted a video on his Instagram handle of him with comedian Kevin decked in as Santa and elf garb.

Promoting 'Jumanji', they stated that they have some surprise ready for fans this weekend in theatres watching the movie.

"Gonna make A LOT of JUMANJI moviegoers happy this weekend in theatres All you can eat snacks, sodas, swag and everyone is getting a brand new PlayStation4. And one more big surprise. Even though ol' grinch Santa @kevinhart4real stuck me with this ridiculous two sizes too small Elf costume - this kinda stuff will always be one of the best parts of our jobs. Get to the theatres this weekend to see JUMANJI with your families and you never know just who might show up...", Dwayne captioned the video.



The 47-year-old actor also posted a picture in another post where Dwayne is rocking the biggest elf costume going overboard with a mix of red and green colour and looking cool as he rocked some shades.

Meanwhile, Kevin is all smiling joining his pal in a complete Santa costume. (ANI)

