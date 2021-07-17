Dwayne Johnson announces shoot wrap-up for 'Black Adam'

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who waited a long time to play 'Black Adam' on-screen, announced on Friday that the shoot for the DC film is finally over.

He shared a tweet announcing the news that read, "That a wrap on BLACK ADAM Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing."



Like most projects, production on 'Black Adam' was delayed due to the pandemic. According to Deadline, the story of the movie tells how thousands of years before Billy Batson became Captain Marvel, the wizard Shazam selected another person for the role.



Teth-Adam, aka 'Mighty Adam', was a hero at first, but then absolute power corrupted him absolutely. He later became Black Adam and was exiled by Shazam. Now back to earth and in the current time, he's seen the error of his ways, and is trying to clear his name.

Along with Johnson, the movie also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate.

Currently 'Black Adam' is slated to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.

As per Deadline, Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson alongside Emily Blunt in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise', is directing 'Black Adam'.

Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing the film with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo's Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer. (ANI)

