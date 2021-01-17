Dwayne Johnson drops 'Young Rock' trailer on social media

Washington [US], January 17 (ANI): Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has announced his comeback to the small screen with the show 'Young Rock' on Sunday (local time).

According to Fox News, the 48-year-old star dropped the trailer for his upcoming biographical TV show, 'Young Rock' which will be a comedy series that narrates three different stages of his life, on his Instagram handle.

"Ladies and gents here's your first look at @nbcyoungrock, I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would've been proud." Johnson wrote on his Instagram.

"Every hero has an origin story, but not a full moustache at age 15. It's The Rock's true-life story," he added to the 40-second clip.

In the trailer, fans can see an adolescent Johnson played by Bradley Constant telling a young lady his name is Tomas on the grounds that he thought it sounded cooler than Dwayne.



Other fast features show a pre-adolescent Johnson (Adrian Groulx) utilizing his muscles in the exercise centre close by his TV father (Joseph Lee Anderson) and a grown-up Johnson (Uli Latukefu) strolling through a lobby.

Johnson gave an additional sneak peek into 'Youthful Rock' in a different Instagram post, as per Fox News.

"Appreciate all your early buzz for our NBC comedy @nbcyoungrock about all the crazy shit that's been my life throughout the years," Johnson wrote alongside the post.

"From growing up in the wild (and cutthroat ) world of pro wrestling in the early 80s to being accused of being a high school undercover cop at 15yrs old because I was already 6'4 220lbs with a FULL Magnum PI moustache and driving my own car," he added.

'Young Rock' will stream on NBC on February 16, 2021. (ANI)

