Dwayne Johnson with daughter Simone at her high school graduation ceremony, Image courtesy: Instagram
Dwayne Johnson 'excited' about daughter attending college, says 'she's earned it'

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson's oldest daughter is off to college and the actor couldn't be more proud.
The 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' actor opened up about his family and how his 17-year-old daughter Simone is preparing to enter college, reported People.
"The thing with my older daughter, Simone, in a way we kind of grew up together because I had her when I was 29. At that time in my life, I was trying to figure out who I was and flying by the seat of my pants," Johnson said while on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday.
He continued, "We've got an awesome relationship, she's getting ready to go to college."
On being asked how he is dealing with the fact that his oldest child is leaving home, Johnson said, "I feel great."
"I'm excited about it because she's earned it," he said, adding that he is not too concerned about the boys she will meet while she's there.
"I like to think, and it's what girls do, they measure the men they meet in their life by their father. I like to think whoever she brings home is going to be a good quality person. And if they're not bang," he said.
Johnson also has two younger daughters with his long-time partner, Lauren Hashian - Jasmine (3) and Tiana (1).
"There's a lot of female energy, what I've termed estrogenic energy. A lot of strong women in my house," he said of having an all-female household.
In July, Johnson told Extra, as cited by People that it was "the best thing" to "have a house full of strong, badass women."
"It's terrifying, but it's awesome. I grew up an only child. My dad was tough. He kicked my a--, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up. So there is this balance, have all this estrogenic energy, then also me having the opportunity to infuse 'father' and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives," he said.
On the work front, Johnson has a number of films in the pipeline including 'Jumanji: The Next Level', 'Jungle Cruise', 'Red Notice', 'Black Adam', 'The King' and 'Doc Savage'. (ANI)

