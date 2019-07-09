Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson
Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot-starrer 'Red Notice' to release on Netflix

Jul 09, 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot-starrer 'Red Notice' is all set to release on Netflix. The film was earlier scheduled to be released by Universal on November 13, 2020, but the new release date hasn't been fixed yet.
The upcoming heist film is being written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who helmed Johnson-starrer 'Skyscraper' last year.
"I'm beyond thrilled to be making 'Red Notice' with Scott Stuber and Netflix -- a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Thurber saying in a statement.
Johnson also added his views and now the film will create a 'true global audience'.
"With 'Red Notice', our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal," he said.
This film comes as Netflix' most expensive feature undertakings alongside 'Six Underground' which stars Ryan Reynolds.
"Rawson wrote a spectacular globetrotting action-adventure film. We can't wait to bring this story and this Dream Team of movie stars, Dwayne, Ryan and Gal, to audiences around the world," Netflix Film head Stuber, said in a statement.
The forthcoming film is being produced by Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Gracia and Thurber. Meanwhile, Scott Sheldon will serve as the executive producer. (ANI)

