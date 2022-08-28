Dwayne Johnson gets a 'peanut butter smash' from his daughter

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, on Sunday shared a cute and fun video with his daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Jumanji' actor shared the video which he captioned, "Only a daddy fool like me, keeps falling for the same old "daddy close your eyes" trick EVERY SINGLE TIME. Peanut butter and shaving cream palm smash to the face. Some fools never learn (I'll stay this fool for as long as my babies smile and laugh this big;)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChyHbYkpzAa/

In the video, Dwayne could be seen standing with his eyes closed, and his daughter smashes his face with peanut butter and shaving cream mixture.

Soon after the 'San Andreas' actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and funny reactions.

"You're a good dude, Rock!" a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Everything about you is good, to your core. I admire the human you are."

Dwayne is the father of three daughters, Simone Alexandra, Jasmine and Tiana Gia Johnson.

Actor and Businessman Dwayne Johnson enjoy a massive fan following on social media, with over 327 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most followed celebrities in the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Fast 6' actor will be next seen in DC Comics' dark superhero film 'Black Adam' which is slated to release on October 21, 2022. (ANI)