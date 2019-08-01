Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham poked fun at Idris Elba for 'Cats'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Idris Elba who is currently enjoying the success of his latest outing 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw' says Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham teased him about his upcoming musical 'Cats.'

During a recent interview on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert, the actor opened up about how his co-actors ribbed him on 'Cats' while on the set of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, reported People.

"When I was working on Hobbs & Shaw, just after that I went to work on Cats. So, I'm working with Dwayne and Jason and as soon as they found out I was working on Cats, this was their favourite thing to do as I walked on set," Elba explained.

"We're doing this big fight scene, I'm walking in looking all bravado and they're like, 'Hey Idris, what're you doing next?' And the crew would be like, 'Yeah, what are you doing next?' And I would be like, '...Cats," he continued.

Also, during the interview, the actor talked about his character and said, "It's one cat's journey towards what is essentially cat heaven. The idea is that we all aspire to get towards cat heaven. There's this young cat and she gets sort of taken on this story about how to get to cat heaven, or what you should do to get into cat heaven."

"That is the best explanation of the plot of Cats I've ever heard," host, Colbert responded.

Elba is starring as Macavity in 'Cats,' an adaption of the classic Broadway musical. The makers of the film dropped its highly-anticipated trailer earlier this month which also features Elba's 'Cats' costars, including Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, James Corden, and Taylor Swift. (ANI)

