Idris Elba
Idris Elba

Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham poked fun at Idris Elba for 'Cats'

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): Idris Elba who is currently enjoying the success of his latest outing 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw' says Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham teased him about his upcoming musical 'Cats.'
During a recent interview on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert, the actor opened up about how his co-actors ribbed him on 'Cats' while on the set of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, reported People.
"When I was working on Hobbs & Shaw, just after that I went to work on Cats. So, I'm working with Dwayne and Jason and as soon as they found out I was working on Cats, this was their favourite thing to do as I walked on set," Elba explained.
"We're doing this big fight scene, I'm walking in looking all bravado and they're like, 'Hey Idris, what're you doing next?' And the crew would be like, 'Yeah, what are you doing next?' And I would be like, '...Cats," he continued.
Also, during the interview, the actor talked about his character and said, "It's one cat's journey towards what is essentially cat heaven. The idea is that we all aspire to get towards cat heaven. There's this young cat and she gets sort of taken on this story about how to get to cat heaven, or what you should do to get into cat heaven."
"That is the best explanation of the plot of Cats I've ever heard," host, Colbert responded.
Elba is starring as Macavity in 'Cats,' an adaption of the classic Broadway musical. The makers of the film dropped its highly-anticipated trailer earlier this month which also features Elba's 'Cats' costars, including Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, James Corden, and Taylor Swift. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:05 IST

Shilpa Shetty all set for Bollywood comeback!

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty who was last seen on the silver screen in 2014 is making a comeback with Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:05 IST

Get ready to experience your worst nightmare with 'Ghost Stories'

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): After Netflix's hit anthology film 'Lust Stories', ace filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up for the upcoming project 'Ghost Stories'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:59 IST

Nathalie Emmanuel says Emilia Clarke inspires her, calls her "a beast"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Actor Nathalie Emmanuel, who played the role of Missandei, an advisor to actor Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen in the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones', opened up about how she is inspired by her co-star.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:47 IST

Huma Qureshi gearing up for 'Army of the Dead'

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Huma Qureshi who was last seen in Netflix original series 'Leila' is leaving no stone unturned to put her best foot forward for her Hollywood debut in the zombie drama 'Army of the Dead.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:44 IST

Selma Blair struggles with insomnia amid MS battle

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): American actor Selma Blair is feeling "afraid" as she struggles with insomnia amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:29 IST

Woodstock 50 music festival officially cancelled

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): A huge US music festival to celebrate 50 years of the iconic Woodstock music festival is now officially cancelled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:20 IST

Billie Eilish reveals she sought therapy for anxiety, depression

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish opened up about her mental health struggles and the downside of sudden fame.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:58 IST

Kylie Jenner amuse with daughter's cool attitude

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): After officially ending her friendship with her former best friend Jordon Woods, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is having a great time hanging out with her daughter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:43 IST

Meghan Markle accused of copying magazine cover from book,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Meghan Markle's guest-editing position for the September issue of the iconic fashion magazine British Vogue is already in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:44 IST

Vicky Kaushal elated to spend time with Indian Army

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who left fans stunned with his stellar performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', is elated when he spends time with the Indian Army.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:43 IST

Here's what Parineeti Chopra cannot live without

New Delhi [India], Aug 01 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Jabariya Jodi', recently revealed that she is hooked to her phone.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:42 IST

Proud father Amitabh cheers for son's kabaddi team

New Delhi [India], Aug 01 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan is feeling privileged to support and accompany his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan for Kabaddi match at Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Read More
iocl