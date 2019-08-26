Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian, Image courtesy: Instagram
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian, Image courtesy: Instagram

Dwayne Johnson opens up about private wedding ceremony, calls it "phenomenal"

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:32 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson and his long-time lady love Lauren Hashian tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Hawaii on August 18 and the actor has nothing but wonderful things to say about his private wedding ceremony.
Nearly one week after getting hitched, the 47-year-old actor opened up about the ceremony while attending the D23 Expo alongside his 'Jungle Cruise' co-star Emily Blunt, reported People.
"I feel great. It was a beautiful ceremony and it was phenomenal," Johnson told Access, as cited by People.
Noting how important the duo's privacy was, the 'Baywatch' star added that their wedding was "very quiet."
"We kept it under wraps. Private, which is perfect," he added.
However, things were kept so private that Blunt said that even though Johnson did send her an "e-vite," there wasn't enough notice to actually attend the wedding nuptials.
"It came way too late," the actor, who was on location filming for 'A Quiet Place 2', shared.
"Like an hour later you were married so I didn't have any opportunity to hop on a plane and celebrate this," she added.
Johnson also revealed that the location where he and his lady love said "I do" had special significance for Blunt.
"Where we got married was in Kauai, two minutes from where they lived when we shot Jungle Cruise," Johnson told Extra in another interview from the D23 Expo event, referring to Blunt and husband John Krasinski.
On being asked as for what's next for the actor and his new wife, Johnson revealed that when the Disney event ends he'd be hopping on a plane so they could go on their honeymoon.
"She's waiting, and I fly back to her now and we are going to have a honeymoon. It's going to be great, it's going to be fantastic," he shared.
The 47-year-old actor first shared the happy news of their marriage on August 19.
Johnson opted for a white shirt and white pants by Ralph Lauren Purple Label in the first shot with his bride, who wore a long stunning white Mira Zwillinger lace dress with a low-cut neckline and long train.
In the second picture, the newlyweds locked lips at the edge of the water, with the beautiful Hawaii sunset in the backdrop.
"We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaika`i (blessed)," Johnson captioned the photos he shared on Instagram.
The couple first met in 2006 while the actor was filming 'The Game Plan' and started dating in 2007. The duo is proud parents to daughters Jasmine (3) and Tiana (16 months). (ANI)

