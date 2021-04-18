Dwayne Johnson pens down adorable birthday note for daughter Tia

Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): As her daughter, Tia Giana turned 3 today, actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson penned down an adorable note for her 'sweetest little one'.

The former pro-wrestler who is one of the most active celebrities on social media posted a picture featuring him holding his daughter in his hands.

The picture of the father and daughter duo posted on Instagram shows a delightful moment to behold.

Taking it to the captions he noted, "Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil' Tia Giana. Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, "got you".

Adding a humorous twist to the caption, the 48-year-old actor wrote, "Now that she's finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question -- "Daddy do you know Aquaman?"





Minutes after Johnson shared the post, it got more than 1 million likes, including one from Bollywood actor Ananya Panday

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dwayne announced through his social media handles that had begun shooting for his highly-anticipated DC verse movie 'Black Adam', a week ago.

'Black Adam' follows the story of the anti-hero of the same name, played by Dwayne. The character of Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a power-corrupt villain, and slowly became an anti-hero by the 2000s, known for his disregard of rules and conventions.

The movie will also be a spinoff of 2019's 'Shazam!', which is getting a sequel, 'Shazam! The Fury Of The Gods'. Shazam and Black Adam are arch-rivals in the DC Universe.

This forthcoming film is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Dwayne in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, with Adam Sztykiel writing the previous draft.

Dwayne, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing the film with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo, whose Scott Sheldon will be serving as the executive producer. The film is slated to come out on July 29, 2022. (ANI)

