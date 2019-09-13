Dwayne Johnson remembers late friend Paul Walker on his birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): On the day which would have been late Paul walker's 46th birthday his co-actor Dwayne Johnson paid a beautiful tribute to him by sharing a special message.

The actor who happened to become close friends with Walker on the sets of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise flicks took to social media to express his feeling for the legendary actor.

"I never post about my friend. It's a personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It's Paul's birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world," Johnson wrote alongside their happy photo.

"Our friendship was bonded over our daughters and the pride and protection we took being their fathers. And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road," Johnson said, in reference to Kevin Hart's recent car accident, which put the comedian in severe condition.

"All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what's around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau, my friend," the 'Hobbs and Shaw' star concluded the post.



On November 2013 Paul Walker tragically died following a car accident in Santa Clarita, California at the age of 40. The actor had a daughter, Meadow Walker, who is now 20-year-old. (ANI)

