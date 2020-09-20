Dwayne Johnson resumes shooting for 'Red Notice' following COVID protocols

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' on Saturday shared a glimpse from his upcoming Netflix film 'Red Notice' as he resumed shooting for the film sporting face masks.

The whole team of 'Red Notice' was seen following 'the most aggressive health and safety COVID measures'.

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle' actor posted a picture on Instagram wherein he is seen on the sets of the film, while he received instructions. The actor is seen sporting a face mask and shield while he candidly poses for the click. Along with the snap, the 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' star penned a note as he got back to filming.



He shared, "The world has changed and so has our process - we are officially back to work on filming RED NOTICE. A very productive first week back of work, but certainly not without some angst and anxiety, but overall our incredible crew remained focused, disciplined and executed brilliantly all week long."



Talking about the necessary precautions being taken care of, Johnson added, "We have implemented the most aggressive health and safety Covid measures in all of Hollywood, but as I shared with our crew yesterday, we're all still in beta phase with no "COVID playbook" to reference."

"We're an agile crew -- learning on the go and we will create the blueprint for how effective a large scale production can operate during a pandemic. Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our entire crew on this game-changer," wrote the 48-year-old star who dished on the operations being carried out amid pandemic.

He summarised the note by writing," Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our entire crew on this game-changer.In the mean time, I'll continue to screw up my lines and pretend to listen to my director here @rawsonthurber as he shows me my firing target."

"The world's most wanted art thief.An FBI profiler.And the greatest conman the world has never known. #RedNotice."

The action-thriller also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

The shooting for the film was halted in March due to the coronavirus induced shutdown of the entertainment industry. (ANI)

