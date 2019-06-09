A still from the Clip
A still from the Clip

Dwayne Johnson reveals scene which is no longer part of 'Hobbs & Shaw'

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): For all the 'Fast and Furious' fans awaiting the release of the next in the franchise, 'Hobbs and Shaw', Dwayne Johnson has revealed an action sequence which no longer is part of the film.
While 'Fast and Furious' is all about speed, cars, and obviously action, fans won't get to see Johnson biting a bad guy's eye out. Giving his fans a little taste of behind the scenes from his upcoming film, Johnson shared a clip on Instagram where he is seen fighting off a man.
Accompanying the video with a long post describing the 'savagery' shot in Samoa, he revealed the scene which has been removed from the film.
"A lil' behind the scenes taste of the HOBBS & SHAW savagery that takes place in SAMOA. This bludgeoning will be in the film, but unfortunately the scene where I bite the bad guy's eye out and spit it on the dirt didn't make it," Johnson wrote.
He also explained the reason behind the removal of the scene and added, "MPAA ratings board forbid us to show it because it was too violent. True story."
Johnson went on to write, "Plus, anytime you see a Samoan in a fight wearing their Lava Lava (traditional fabric I'm wearing around my waist) you know the other person is getting fucked up."
He thanked the soul of the stunts - his stunts man.
"Much love and respect to my stuntman brother rosskohnstam who commits with no pads, takes my spine buster and smacks his head on the earth like a fucking champ," he concluded the post.


'Hobbs and Shaw' marks the ninth film in the franchise and stars Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw.
Also playing a part in the film is Idris Elba, as a criminal mastermind who is looking for a virus, which can erase half the population and Vanessa Kirby as Shaw's sister who stole the virus from Elba.
'Hobbs and Shaw' is being helmed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan and will hurtle action around the globe from LA to London and from the toxic land of Chernobyl to the beauty of Samoa.
The ninth film in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise is slated to hit the theatres on August 2. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:29 IST

Did Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): After setting cash registers ringing with his latest film 'Bharat', Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan has already started work on his next project.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:47 IST

Obsessing over material objects in her women-centric films is...

Washington [USA], June 9 (ANI): Nancy Meyers on Saturday expressed how she feels when more attention is given to material objects in her women-centric films -- particularly lavish kitchens in titles like 'Something's Gotta Give' and 'It's Complicated.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:32 IST

'Bharat' enters Rs. 100 crore club on day 4

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): In less than a week since its release, 'Bharat' entered the 100 crore club on Sunday. The Salman Khan-starrer managed its grip on the box office and earned a total of Rs. 122.20 crore on the fourth day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:03 IST

Taapsee prefers bruised hands over wearing chiffon sarees in snow!

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): With barely a few days left for 'Game Over' to hit the theatres, Taapsee Pannu yet again gave an insight as to why she chose the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:53 IST

You can't miss Cardi B's Diamond from debut film 'Hustlers'

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): Singer Cardi B who is stepping her foot in the film industry with 'Hustlers', shared the first look of her character 'Diamond' from the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:53 IST

George, Amal Clooney 'have dinners' often with 'good friends'...

Washington [USA], June 9 (ANI): George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, share a good friendship with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle and their bond has become even stronger with both the couples becoming parents.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:27 IST

Chris Pratt marries girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): After exchanging rings earlier this year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have finally got hitched!

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:32 IST

Mental healthcare should be taught in school, says Taraji P. Henson

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): Stating that suicide rate has gone up even among children, actor Taraji P Henson has said that awareness about mental health should be imparted during school.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:04 IST

Sophie Turner wants to make film on her friendship with Maisie

Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): From sisterhood to sword fights, 'Stark sisters' Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have had it all except a film on their friendship. Now, Sophie has expressed her desire to make a film based on her and Maisie's friendship in the future.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 08:46 IST

Jennifer Lopez duets with daughter at concert tour opener

Washington [USA], June 9 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez teamed up with her daughter Emme for a duet as she kicked off her tour 'It's My party: The Live Celebration.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 21:22 IST

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk tried to work things out for their daughter

Washington [USA], June 8 (ANI): Before Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk decided to split, the two tried to make things work for the sake of their daughter, even though their relationship was hanging by a thread for months.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 20:38 IST

George RR Martin's video game leaks

Los Angeles [USA], June 8 (ANI): Ahead of the E3 2019 conference, first details about the rumoured video game by 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series author George RR Martin have reportedly been leaked.

Read More
iocl