Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot want to join forces for DC/Marvel crossover

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): Hollywood stars Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, who had a blast working on their current action-comedy 'Red Notice', have said they would love to collaborate again, but this time as their superheroes, Wonder Woman, Deadpool and Black Adam.

According to People magazine, "That would be electric!" said Gadot, who famously played 'Wonder Woman' in the 2017 film and the sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984'. The third instalment is currently planned for 2023.

It would also be groundbreaking and mark the first DC and Marvel crossover as Black Adam and Wonder Woma are in the DC Universe while Deadpool is with Marvel.



"This is a relationship business. We just need to start making some calls. I love it!" said Reynolds on Deadpool teaming up with Wonder Woman and Black Adam.

"We could make something happen, even if it is just for a moment," said Johnson whose Black Adam is slated to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.

Johnson adds that working with Gadot and his long-time friend Reynolds on 'Red Notice' was one of the best experiences of his career. "I have never laughed so hard on a film," he said.

As per People magazine, Reynold echoed the sentiment saying, "I mean, we wasted most of Netflix's money just laughing. It literally was like being called to the principal's office and them saying, 'Shoot something usable. The thing that gets me is both DJ and Gal get a little eye twitch before they are about to laugh, so I know it's coming." (ANI)

