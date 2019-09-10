Dwayne Johnson says everything is 'good' with Kevin Hart after car accident

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson said everything is "good" with fellow actor Kevin Hart following his scary car accident.

Hart, who is on the road to recovery, is unable to do any appearances, including his scheduled interview on the premiere episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', reported E! News.

After hearing about the star's car crash, Johnson left his honeymoon early to step in for his friend on the talk show. While on the chat show, Johnson gave an update about his 'Jumanji' co-star.

"Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son. I connected with him today," Johnson told Clarkson.

"And you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat. That's real love," Johnson joked as the crowd laughed.

Johnson continued to troll his friend, saying that they spoke to his "pediatrician."

On a more serious note, the actor said that Hart is "doing very well" and is "bummed" he couldn't be there with Clarkson on the chat show.

"I love the guy, he's one of my best friends. And honestly, I mean, thank God, it could've been a lot worse. So, he's a lucky man, and he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I'm gonna see him soon," Johnson said.

Sources told the outlet that doctors completed a successful back surgery on Hart after he was brought injured. He is expected to stay in the hospital for a few more days while he recovers completely from his injuries and is being kept under thorough observation.

Last weekend, the 40-year-old star was involved in an accident on Malibu's Mulholland Highway, suffering back injuries for which he also underwent surgery.

He was left injured when his vintage Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road in California. The actor was a passenger in his car when its driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 am on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol shared.

The car crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and Hart with "major back injuries," TMZ reported on Sunday. A third occupant, Black's fiance Rebecca Broxterman, was unharmed.

On the work front, Hart is set to appear in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' later this year, and he will also feature in 2020 drama film, 'Fatherhood.'(ANI)

