Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart

Dwayne Johnson says everything is 'good' with Kevin Hart after car accident

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson said everything is "good" with fellow actor Kevin Hart following his scary car accident.
Hart, who is on the road to recovery, is unable to do any appearances, including his scheduled interview on the premiere episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', reported E! News.
After hearing about the star's car crash, Johnson left his honeymoon early to step in for his friend on the talk show. While on the chat show, Johnson gave an update about his 'Jumanji' co-star.
"Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son. I connected with him today," Johnson told Clarkson.
"And you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat. That's real love," Johnson joked as the crowd laughed.
Johnson continued to troll his friend, saying that they spoke to his "pediatrician."
On a more serious note, the actor said that Hart is "doing very well" and is "bummed" he couldn't be there with Clarkson on the chat show.
"I love the guy, he's one of my best friends. And honestly, I mean, thank God, it could've been a lot worse. So, he's a lucky man, and he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I'm gonna see him soon," Johnson said.
Sources told the outlet that doctors completed a successful back surgery on Hart after he was brought injured. He is expected to stay in the hospital for a few more days while he recovers completely from his injuries and is being kept under thorough observation.
Last weekend, the 40-year-old star was involved in an accident on Malibu's Mulholland Highway, suffering back injuries for which he also underwent surgery.
He was left injured when his vintage Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road in California. The actor was a passenger in his car when its driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 am on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol shared.
The car crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and Hart with "major back injuries," TMZ reported on Sunday. A third occupant, Black's fiance Rebecca Broxterman, was unharmed.
On the work front, Hart is set to appear in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' later this year, and he will also feature in 2020 drama film, 'Fatherhood.'(ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:32 IST

Chance the Rapper postpones tour after daughter's birth

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): American rapper Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance the Rapper, is going on paternity leave! The star has postponed his 'The Big Day' tour in order to spend more time with his newborn daughter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:14 IST

Camila Mendes reveals she was drugged, sexually assaulted during college

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Actor Camila Mendes opened up about a terrifying experience she endured during her college days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:13 IST

Ruby Rose says world 'desperately needs' Batwoman

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Gotham has a new hero! Actor Ruby Rose, who plays Kate Kane in the new American TV series 'Batwoman', spoke about her new stint revealing why it's so meaningful to her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:36 IST

Rishi Kapoor returns home after almost a year

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): After a long stay in New York for the treatment of an unknown medical condition, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is finally back home after 11 months and 11 days!

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:28 IST

Here's what scares scary 'It' clown, Bill Skarsgard

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Bill Skarsgard terrified audiences with his role as the tormenting clown Pennywise in the two 'It' films but what scares the actor is the 2016 film 'The Wailing'!

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:14 IST

Hailee Steinfeld being eyed to play Kate Bishop in Marvel's 'Hawkeye'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Makers of 'Hawkeye' seem to have found the right actor for the role of Kate Bishop as Hailee Steinfeld is being eyed for the role.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 05:05 IST

Chrissy Teigen reacts on Donald Trump's 'filthy-mouthed wife' comment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): American Model Chrissy Teigen had a befitting reply for President Donald Trump who addressed her husband John Legend as "boring musician" and called her his "filthy-mouthed wife".

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 04:34 IST

Here's when Ariana, Lana, Miley's track from 'Charlie's Angels'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): After piquing the curiosity of fans with cryptic posts earlier in June, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have finally revealed the release date of their collaborative song in 'Charlie's Angels' reboot which will be out on September 13.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 04:34 IST

'Intimacy' is Jake Gyllenhaal's best form of self-care

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): While self-care is generally associated with females, 'Spider-Man' actor Jake Gyllenhaal believes that it's equally important for everyone and also opened up about his preferred self-care ritual- Intimacy!

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:19 IST

Matt Damon discusses his character in 'Ford v Ferrari'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10: Matt Damon talked about "passion" that pushes him and his character in the upcoming film 'Ford v Ferrari' ahead.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 03:14 IST

Fans injured at Lil Wayne's concert following false gunfire reports

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): American rapper Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans on Saturday witnessed a stampede with a number of fans getting injured.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 01:15 IST

#WeWantAnnoucementSRK trends on Twitter, fans ask Shah Rukh to...

New Delhi (India), Sept 10 (ANI): After Shah Rukh Khan refuted media reports doing rounds that he has signed some new projects, fans are all over Twitter asking him to make new film announcements soon.

Read More
iocl