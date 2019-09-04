Dwayne Johnson shares adorable pics of daughter as flower girl at his wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson who married his long-time lady love Lauren Hashian in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii last month has revealed the real story behind the photo of his daughter throwing flowers at his wedding.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 47-year-old actor detailed a behind-the-scenes story of his daughter Jasmine Lia, 3, who was one of the flower girls during the wedding.

The first photo features the actor holding the basket of flowers while Jasmine practices tossing the petals in the air. However, Johnson explained in the caption that Jasmine leveraged a much more intense process than lightly throwing the flowers.



"Wedding day flower girl is a big responsibility and one that Jazzy took very serious," he began the post. "In the few minutes before the ceremony we took to practice, I quickly realized she was determined to not gently lay the flowers, but rather intensely throw the flowers with ruthless aggression ~ and a wicked smile."

In a follow-up post, Johnson shared another picture showcasing an intimate moment between him and his daughter -- where he realized his "lil' girl's instincts."



"In her excitement & joy of being a flower girl, Jazzy took a spill while walking down the aisle and all the petals fell outta the basket. She didn't cry, and without hesitation, she started picking them up and putting them back in the basket," he wrote alongside the picture.

Johnson and Hashian's younger daughter, 16-month-old Tiana Gia, was also a flower girl during the ceremony. (ANI)

