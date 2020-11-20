Dwayne Johnson shares adorable throwback picture of daughter Jasmine

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): American actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on Friday treated his fans with an adorable throwback picture of himself with daughter Jasmine Johnson.

The former pro-wrestler who is one of the most active celebrities on social media posted the picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "Daddy's hands #4life #tbt #j."





The picture of the father and daughter duo shows a delightful moment to behold.

The picture was shot when Jasmine was a tot.

The throwback picture shows a younger Dwayne holding the toddler Jasmine in his hands and kissing her.

Minutes after Johnson shared the post, it got more than 1.4 million likes. Fans including the companion stars, like American rapper Jelly Roll started leaving awful comments to the actor's comment section.

On the work front, Dwayne has announced the wrap up of his upcoming Netflix action-thriller movie, 'Red Notice', two days back. (ANI)

